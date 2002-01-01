Company Profile
QComp Technologies, Inc.
Founded in 1990, QComp Technologies, Inc. is a robotics integrator, providing automation solutions for a variety of industries including the solar industry. The company designs and builds automated robotic manufacturing cells and material handling systems, as well as engineers and manufactures drive systems for paper, metal and converting industries.
Contact Information
- Address
- W6564 Quality Dr., Greenville, WI 54942 227
- Phone
- 920-757-0775
- jschwan@qcomptech.com
- Website
- http://www.qcomptech.com