Company Profile
QEI, LLC
QEI has been providing industry solutions for over 60 years. Serving the Electric, Transit, Renewable, and Water/Wastewater utilities, QEI is a leading SCADA and automation equipment supplier with the engineering, manufacturing, training, and service personnel to support each customer's requirements from inception to completion.
Contact Information
- Address
- 45 Fadem Rd, Springfield, New Jersey 07081 227
- Phone
- 9733797400
- sales@qeiinc.com
- Website
- https://www.qeiinc.com/