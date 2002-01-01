Company Profile
Qingdao CSK Motion Technology Co., Ltd.
CSK Motion Technology Co, Ltd. was established in 2010.CSK is a company which is professionally manufacturing precision linear motion products. CSK possess a strong team which is expertized inaspects of R&D, manufacturing, and QA.CSK own superior and modernized precision facilities to mass-produce the linear guideway withaccuracy as higher as UP grade(â‰¤3u).
https://en.cskmotion.com/
https://en.cskmotion.com/
Contact Information
- Address
- Madian Town,Jiaozhou,Qingdao,China, qingdao, shandong 266300 45
- Phone
- 0532-8322 5999
- qiushi.wu@cskmotion.com
- Website
- https://en.cskmotion.com/