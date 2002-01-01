Company Profile

Qingdao CSK Motion Technology Co., Ltd.

Qingdao CSK Motion Technology Co., Ltd. logo
CSK Motion Technology Co, Ltd. was established in 2010.CSK is a company which is professionally manufacturing precision linear motion products. CSK possess a strong team which is expertized inaspects of R&D, manufacturing, and QA.CSK own superior and modernized precision facilities to mass-produce the linear guideway withaccuracy as higher as UP grade(â‰¤3u).
https://en.cskmotion.com/

Contact Information

Address
Madian Town,Jiaozhou,Qingdao,China, qingdao, shandong 266300 45
Phone
0532-8322 5999

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