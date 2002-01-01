Qingdao HaiChuan Optoelectronics Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd. is a high-tech. enterprises specialized in researching, producing and selling the solar cell module, solar power station.Products are mainly sold to Germany, Spain,USA,Italy,Japan and China and other countries and regions.Headquartered in Qingdao, Use of the current international the most advanced automatic solar component of the line, automatic welding, automatic tier, automatic assembly, automatic ignition-coil, automatic level 90% or more. use the most optimized packing materials and a battery of the match, the batteries for the product quality stability.