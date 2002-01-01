Qingdao Saint-kin Wind Turbine Co.,ltd

Qingdao Saint-kin WindTurbine Co.,ltd is one of the leading designer and manufacturer of Wind Turbine,Wind energy. Patterns of wind turbine are Horizontal axis Wind Turbine (HAWT) and Vertical Axis Wind Turbine (VAWT). The whole systems are mainly designed by our own engineers and cooperate with famous companies. Wind energy utilization rate (Betz No.) is 42% for horizontal axis wind turbines, while it is above 35% for vertical axis wind turbines. Sizes are 500w,1kw,2kw,3kw,5kw,10kw,20kw,30KW