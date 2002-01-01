Company Profile

Qinglan Industry

Qinglan Industry logo
Qinglan Industry is active in industrial automation and sustainable energy. As a comprehensive electrical company, it currently involves medical devices, electric vehicle charging stations, photovoltaic systems, automated production equipment, industrial robots and consumer electronics. The company is an export-oriented enterprise based in China, as a manufacturer, trader and project contractor who provides high-quality products and professional services to customers worldwide.

Contact Information

Address
3616 Building A, Galaxy Century Mansion, CBD of Futian District, Shenzhen, Guangdong 518000 45
Phone
+86 15871638792

Social Media