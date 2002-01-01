QSBR Innovations

R&D and solar engineering company focused on optimizing the energy performance. Integral Stagnation Control, (ISC) prevents stagnation in solar thermal systems eliminating the need for heat wasters, or back up generators and to improve PV energy performance affected by ice and snow. Passive Back Flow (PBF) prevents scale in heat exchangers used in domestic hot water production. Both technologies are available as products or licencing. Solar cooling engineering design, build capabilities.