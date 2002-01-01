Company Profile
Quad Infotech
Quad Infotech Inc. is a Software Engineering and Design company that specializes in design and development of information systems for the industrial and manufacturing sectors. Since 1992, Quad's vast experience in industrial process paired with its software design and development capabilities has made it a successful provider of production management systems in the metals industry.
Contact Information
- Address
- 75 Scarsdale, Toronto, Ontario M3B 2R2 39
- Phone
- (416) 391-3755
- info@quadinfotech.com
- Website
- http://www.energymethods.com