Company Profile
Quadra-Fire
Quadra-Fire is the leading manufacturer of Gas, Wood, Pellet and Corn Freestanding Stoves. We also produce Gas, Wood, Pellet and Corn Inserts; Gas, Wood and Pellet Fireplaces. We can provide your home with the most innovative technology so you can have peace of mind that your home is clean, safe, and healthy for your family and the environment.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1445 North Highway, Colville, WA 99114 227
- Phone
- 800-926-4356
- info@quadrafire.com
- Website
- http://www.quadrafire.com