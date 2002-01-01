Company Profile
Quanterion Solutions
Quanterion Solutions provides QUANTitative engineering services for use as critERION for critical decision making. Our technical expertise spans multiple commercial/government markets and includes reliability engineering; data analysis; cyber security; critical infrastructure protection; information technology; knowledge management/information sharing; and software development/engineering . We also operate the RMQSI Knowledge Center (rmqsi.org) and Nano-Tech Connect (nano.quanterion.com).
Contact Information
- Address
- 100 Seymour Rd., Ste. C106, Utica, NY 13502-1311 227
- Phone
- 3157320097
- qinfo@quanterion.com
- Website
- https://quanterion.com