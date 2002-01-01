Company Profile
Quick Die Change -Forwell Precision Machinery Co.,
Since its establishment in 1987, FORWELL has engaged in producing Quick Mold Change System, Quick Die Change System and PCB Fine Piercing System. With strict quality control along the production line, our products of Quick Mold Change System, Quick Die Change System and PCB Fine Piercing System are all fully examined and scrutinized thus to make sure that we provide our customers with top quality products.
Contact Information
- Address
- No.399, Sec. 2, Mingsheng Rd., Pusin Township,, Changhua County, Pusin Township 51300 210
- Phone
- 886-4-834-5196
- Website
- http://www.forwell.com