QuickBOLT is known for their patented Microflashing® and BoltSealâ„¢ powered mounting solutions, and have been working with solar installers for nearly a decade to make solar installation easier than ever before. Today, QuickBOLT has a wide range of innovative products for mounting solar panels onto residential roofs. QuickBOLT can produce custom products from start to finish in 60 days and are continually working with installers to deliver the exact products needed for any type of roof.