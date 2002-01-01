Company Profile

Quino Energy

Quino Energy logo
Formed in 2021, Quino Energy is a start-up that is developing water-based flow batteries that store electrical energy in organic molecules called quinones, for commercial and grid applications. These batteries are predicted to enjoy a unique combination of low capital cost, true fire safety, rapid scalability, and local manufacturability. This is made possible by a number of technological breakthroughs, some of which were first discovered at Harvard University and later licensed by Quino Energy.

Contact Information

Address
2235 Polvorosa Ave Suite 230, San Leandro, CA 94577 227
Phone
9188452360

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