Company Profile
QYResearch Ltd
QYResearch established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. the company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), experts resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc industries experts who own more than 10 years experiences on marketing or R&D), professional surv
Contact Information
- Address
- Room 2311 VILI International Building No.167 Linhe West Road Tianhe District Guangzhou City Guangdon, Guangzhou, Guangdong 510000 45
- Phone
- +86-20-2209-3278
- Website
- http://qyresearchglobal.com/