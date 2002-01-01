Company Profile

R&D Test Systems

R&D Test Systems logo
The R&D Test Systems is an international engineering company that supplies technology development, digital test systems, and turnkey large-scale test systems for the wind industry. What makes R&D Test Systems unique is its experience within all product development stages - from development and design to building large-scale test systems.

Contact Information

Address
Sigma3, Hinnerup, Denmark 8382 60
Phone
+4581103200
Email
mail@rdas.dk

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