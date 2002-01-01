R-PIPE OVERSEAS

Manufacturer & Exporter of Stainless Steel, Duplex Steel, Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Copper Alloy, Monel, Inconel, Hastelloy, Titanium, Alloy-20, in PLATES / FLANGES / FASTENERS / FITTINGS / PIPE ETC.



Our Range Of Products:

ïƒ¼ Stainless Steel

ïƒ¼ Duplex Steel

ïƒ¼ Carbon Steel

ïƒ¼ Mild Steel

ïƒ¼ Alloy Steel

ïƒ¼ Nickel Alloy

ïƒ¼ Ferro Alloy

ïƒ¼ GI, ERW, SAW, LSAW, HSAW, DSAW Pipes etc.

ïƒ¼ Hot Finished & Cold Drawn Seamless Pipes

ïƒ¼ Corrosion Resistant & Wear Resistance Plates

ïƒ¼ MS & C.S. BQ Plates