R2 Energy, Inc. provides expert engineering, fabrication and assembly of fully automated, turn-key, vacuum production, robotic and alternative energy systems. We also provide unique engineering, design and fabrication disciplines all under one roof. A reliable, controlled and quick fabrication is assured through our manufacturing and fabrication division. From Whiteboard...to Production. Celebrating 25 Years! Analysis*Thermal*Stress*Process*Design*Biomass*Solar*Wind*Optics*Electrical*Mechanical