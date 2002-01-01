Rabco Solutions is an experienced, Thermal Solar engineering, systems integration and installation company backed by many years of experience. Think of us as the company who knows how to integrate low-cost, highly effective solar energy into your existing buildings or new construction. Our staff is comprised of engineers, technicians and certified installers who have worked on Thermal Solar systems here in the States, as well as in Europe. We know what we are doing, and we are actively installing residential and commercial sites.