Company Profile

Radical Scientific Equipments Pvt. Ltd.

Radical Scientific Equipments Pvt. Ltd. logo
Please contact us for any inquiry of Semiconductor Inspection Microscopes, Infrared Thermal Imaging camera system of solar cell inspection, high efficiency cameras for up gradation of your research microscopes in India. email: nandkishor@radicalscientific.com

Contact Information

Address
301, ITL Twin Towers, B-09, Netaji Subhash Place,, Peetam Pura, Ring Road,, New Delhi 110034 101
Phone
011-42470508

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