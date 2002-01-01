Company Profile
Radical Scientific Equipments Pvt. Ltd.
Please contact us for any inquiry of Semiconductor Inspection Microscopes, Infrared Thermal Imaging camera system of solar cell inspection, high efficiency cameras for up gradation of your research microscopes in India. email: nandkishor@radicalscientific.com
Contact Information
- Address
- 301, ITL Twin Towers, B-09, Netaji Subhash Place,, Peetam Pura, Ring Road,, New Delhi 110034 101
- Phone
- 011-42470508
- Website
- http://www.radicalindia.com