Company Profile

Raghavan Centre for Entreprenuerial Learning

Raghavan Centre for Entreprenuerial Learning logo
Started by one of the founders of INFOSYS, NSRCEL is an incubation Center for start ups. Since 2002, NSRCEL @IIMB has incubated 31 companies and from January 2010, a new vertical in "Clean tech" has been started to promote Clean Technologies. The incubation cell offers infrastructure to house 22 incubatee companies of 8 to 12 persons in each for 18 to 24 months. During this period, IIMB professors and mentors offer guidance to incubatees in marketing, branding and finance to make them sucessful.

Contact Information

Address
Indian Institute of Management , Bannerghatta Road,, Bangalore, Karnataka 560076 101
Phone
+919731300268

Social Media