Raghavan Centre for Entreprenuerial Learning

Started by one of the founders of INFOSYS, NSRCEL is an incubation Center for start ups. Since 2002, NSRCEL @IIMB has incubated 31 companies and from January 2010, a new vertical in "Clean tech" has been started to promote Clean Technologies. The incubation cell offers infrastructure to house 22 incubatee companies of 8 to 12 persons in each for 18 to 24 months. During this period, IIMB professors and mentors offer guidance to incubatees in marketing, branding and finance to make them sucessful.