Company Profile
RAI INFOTECH Co., Ltd.
Distributor of Uninterruptible Power Supplies for offices, data centers, shops and home use.
Providing the most economic and environmental friendly solutions using energy saving technology.
Reducing electricity costs with more than 80% and reduced total cost of ownership up to 60%.
=== save money === save electricity === reduce CO2 emissions with 95% ===
Email us for more information: sales@raiinfotech.com
Providing the most economic and environmental friendly solutions using energy saving technology.
Reducing electricity costs with more than 80% and reduced total cost of ownership up to 60%.
=== save money === save electricity === reduce CO2 emissions with 95% ===
Email us for more information: sales@raiinfotech.com
Contact Information
- Address
- 888/155 Mahatun Plaza Building, Ploencit Road, Lumpini, Bangkok, Bangkok 10330 213
- Phone
- +6622542629
- info@raiinfotech.com
- Website
- http://www.raiinfotech.com