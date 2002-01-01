Company Profile
RainWise
RainWise is a leading global provider of precision quality, innovative meteorological measurement and monitoring solutions. Serving the alternative energy, agricultural, ecological research and consumer markets, our precision products are compact, durable and offer an exceptional 2-year warranty. A pioneer in weather monitoring, new web-based and software technology has allowed us to provide custom solutions for clients like the Weather Underground, NEWA and the Maine Forest Service.
Contact Information
- Address
- 18 River Field Rd, Trenton, ME 04605 227
- Phone
- 207 288-5169
- Website
- http://www.rainwise.com