Randhir Metal And Alloys Pvt. Ltd.

Randhir Metal & Alloys Pvt. Ltd. Ltd. is a dynamic organization founded over a decade ago to meet the increasing need for industrial raw materials. We have a team of youthful visionaries that strive for excellence in all aspects of our goods. Randhir, as manufacturers, suppliers, and exporters with large stocks, has quickly become one of the most dependable quality sources. Randhir Metal is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company, and we are registered with the greatest semi-government,