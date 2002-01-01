Raptor Maps is building the integrated operating system for the solar industry, enabling the industry to scale and meet global climate goals. With intelligence for the entire solar industry, our solar management platform (Raptor Solar) provides the tools and the system of record that asset owners, managers, O&M, developers, and EPCs need to build, manage, and operate their solar sites. Raptor Solar improves asset resilience and energy yield, reduces risk and costs, and ultimately increases the rate of return of solar assets.