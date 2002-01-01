RatedPower develops pvDesign, a cloud-based software to carry out the design and engineering of utility-scale (>1MW) solar PV plants, reducing the process from weeks to seconds. With pvDesign, users can perform different simulations, optimize the layout of projects, carry out feasibility studies, and generate all the relevant engineering documentation for EPC Request For Proposal. It enhances designing in a faster and more accurate way while users can easily compare and manage all their projects