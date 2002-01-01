Ray Feng Machine Co., Ltd. is a professional CNC lathe manufacturer with CE certified in Taiwan. Ray Feng strives to specialize in manufacturing a full range of product development, production quality, efficiency and practicability of precision CNC lathe machines. We have earned a well reputation and feedback in our core lathe products including gang tool CNC lathe, live tool CNC lathe, slide head CNC lathe and swiss type CNC lathe to buyers from all over the world.