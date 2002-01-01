RazorLAB offers online laser cutting and engraving services to its clients within the UK. The objective is to offer excellent solutions to both businesses and individuals. Quality and time are of utmost importance hence the team at RazorLAB offers flexible packages that are tailored for you. This means you can concentrate on your designs and the outcome will exceed your expectations. RazorLAB mainly deals with four materials that are: acrylic, wood, fabric and card.