RBJ Machine, LLC

We are a new CNC Machining Facility in New Braunfels, Texas. Right off I-35 and very close to I-10, just north of San Antonio. We would like to know what steps to make in becoming a supplier to you.



Our largest CNC Lathe has a 24" chuck, 10' turning length with live tooling. Our largest CNC Mill has a 40" x 20" bed with a 4th axis. We also have partners in metal fabrication and powder coating.



We can machine any material. We are ISO compliant and will be seeking registration soon.



Quality, Delivery and Price! Is our focus!



Thank you for your time and I hope we can do business together.