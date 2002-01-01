Company Profile
RE:SEARCH
RE:SEARCH offers a web portal for market research studies in the area of cleantech, energy efficiency and renewable energy. Clients can use a keyword-driven search engine to find hundreds of free reports in the internet. RE:SEARCH cooperates with leading international companies, institutions and analysts for market data and analyses. Clients get a broad overview about developments in the cleantech market from technical reports over M&A deals to market forecasts.
Contact Information
- Address
- Moltkestr. 121, Köln, NRW 50674 83
- Phone
- 0049 221 80006151