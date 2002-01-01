Founded in 1978, Real Goods is the original purveyor of off-the-grid living supplies. Originally envisioned as a one-stop-shop where people could find everything they needed for their remote homesteads, the store began with the sale of the first retail solar panel in the United States and the humble goal of changing the world. In September 2019, Real Goods was acquired by altE Store. We look forward to helping make renewable energy more available and more affordable, to more people than, ever!