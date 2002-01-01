Company Profile
RecoveryFix
Lepide Software Private Ltd. is a leading firm dealing in all sorts of data recovery solutions for both enterprise and home users. The company settled its base in the year 2004; Lepide Software Private Ltd has since released many best-selling data recovery tools along with a growth rate of 200 percent annually for the same period. To get a detailed view about the software functionality, feel free to visit www.openbkffile.com
Contact Information
- Address
- B 57 sector 57, Noida, UP 201301 101
- Phone
- 0120 - 4282353
- Website
- http://www.openbkffile.com/