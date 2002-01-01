Company Profile
Recrudesk LLC
Recrudesk.com is a place where we make sure, the recruiters get connected with the job-seekers in a more verified and user friendly place. We act as a portal, where job-seekers don't have to apply to other companies. This is a parallel world, where organisations come up to job-seekers and get the best out of them.
Contact Information
- Address
- City Park, Durgapur, Kolkata, West Bengal 713216 101
- Phone
- +91-9007796522
- info@recrudesk.com
- Website
- http://www.recrudesk.com