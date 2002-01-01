Company Profile
Red Giant Energy Limited
Red Giant Energy are a Staffordshire based Renewable Energy provider working nationwide, installing a high quality range of renewable energy solutions including Air Source Heat Pumps, Ground Source Heat Pumps, Solar PV, Solar Thermal and Biomass applications.
Red Giant Energy install domestic and commercial Renewable Energy solutions for any size project we have experience with domestic homes, hospitals, farms, heritage sites and commercial developments.
Red Giant Energy install domestic and commercial Renewable Energy solutions for any size project we have experience with domestic homes, hospitals, farms, heritage sites and commercial developments.
Contact Information
- Address
- Blythe Park, Creswell, Stoke on trent, staffordshire st11 9rd 226
- Phone
- 0844 811 9816
- Website
- http://www.redgiantenergy.co.uk