Company Profile
Red Hot Green
Since 2013 we have provided an alternative way of heating homes & businesses for a fraction of the conventional energy cost saving people up to 90% on their heating bills. We are the UKs only official importer and distributor of Sunline Heating Panels with over 10,000 users across Europe.
We also believe in the product 110% and we believe the opportunities for businesses to supply and install these new innovative heating systems are incredible.
We also believe in the product 110% and we believe the opportunities for businesses to supply and install these new innovative heating systems are incredible.
Contact Information
- Address
- Unit 24 Mylord Crescent Camperdown Industrial Estate, Killingworth, Tyne and Wear NE12 5UJ 226
- Phone
- 03330 110 444
- info@redhotgreen.co.uk
- Website
- http://www.redhotgreen.co.uk/