Company Profile

Red Hot Green

Red Hot Green logo
Since 2013 we have provided an alternative way of heating homes & businesses for a fraction of the conventional energy cost saving people up to 90% on their heating bills. We are the UKs only official importer and distributor of Sunline Heating Panels with over 10,000 users across Europe.

We also believe in the product 110% and we believe the opportunities for businesses to supply and install these new innovative heating systems are incredible.

Contact Information

Address
Unit 24 Mylord Crescent Camperdown Industrial Estate, Killingworth, Tyne and Wear NE12 5UJ 226
Phone
03330 110 444

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