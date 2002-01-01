ReDriven Power Inc is a producer of 3kW, 5kW, 10kW, 20kW and 50kW wind turbine systems. These very reliable active yaw systems are well suited for on grid use. ReDriven turbines are ideal for use by farms, cottages, ranches, rural homes, schools and small industrial businesses. Characterized by energy production at very low wind speeds, the ReDriven wind turbines will deliver higher output as at higher wind speeds the turbine will turn out of the wind while producing maximum power.