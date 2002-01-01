Company Profile

Redwood Solar Electric

Redwood Solar Electric logo
Redwood Solar Electric is a solar electric 3,installer,and licensed electrical contractor.
We are in NORTHERN CALIFORNIA,Santa Cruz &
Santa Clara Counties.
Our company does offgrid & gridtie systems,sales,service.
We offer competitive pricing,installation.
Stop by and visit our store.

Contact Information

Address
13200 HWY 9, Boulder Creek, CA 95006 227
Phone
(831)338-1069

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