Company Profile
REECO RO EXPOZITII SRL
The organizer REECO RO Expozitii is part of the REECO Group with headquarters in Germany and subsidiaries in Salzburg, Austria, Warsaw, Poland, Budapest, Hungary and Arad, Romania. Since 1997, about 50,000 experts from 70 countries have attended the trade fairs and conferences organized by REECO. All trade fair dates on www.reeco.eu.
Contact Information
- Address
- Revolutiei Bvd, no.96, apt.4, Arad, Romania 310025 178
- Phone
- +40-257-230999
- info@reeco.ro
- Website
- http://www.renexpo.eu