Company Profile
Reed Exhibitions Italia
Reed Exhibitions is the world's leading organiser of exhibitions trade shows and conferences, whose current portfolio includes over 500 events in 30 countries with overall attendance figures of more than 7 million participants in 2015. Reed Exhibitions has 40 branches worldwide serving 43 industry sectors. Reed Exhibitions is part of RELX Group plc, the leading provider of professional information and workflow solutions in the business sector.
Contact Information
- Address
- Via Marostica 1, Milan, Italy 20146 107
- Phone
- 0039024351701
- press.bie@reedexpo.it
- Website
- http://www.bie-expo.it