Company Profile
Refractron Technologies Corporation
Refractron Technologies Corp. is a leading manufacturer of technical ceramics. Products include both controlled porosity and densely structured ceramics designed to meet requirements specified by our customers for durability, chemical, corrosion and wear resistance, toughness, and density.
The range of dense, structural ceramics using proprietary zirconia ceramics includes custom blended ceramic alloy powders formed by isopressing or extrusion to meet customer specifications.
The range of dense, structural ceramics using proprietary zirconia ceramics includes custom blended ceramic alloy powders formed by isopressing or extrusion to meet customer specifications.
Contact Information
- Address
- 5750 Stuart Ave, Newark, NY 14513 227
- Phone
- (315) 331-6222
- info@refractron.com
- Website
- http://www.refractron.com/