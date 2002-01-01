Company Profile
RELAB, LLC
RELAB specializes in Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) and Building Integrated Wind projects in urban settings.
RELAB offers architects, engineers, developers and manufacturers with a range of services:
* Full renewable energy systems design and consulting
* Renewable energy production modeling
* Microclimate studies
* Energy Harvesting and Feasibility Studies
* Cost-Benefit analysis
* Product Design and Development
* Design-Build services
RELAB offers architects, engineers, developers and manufacturers with a range of services:
* Full renewable energy systems design and consulting
* Renewable energy production modeling
* Microclimate studies
* Energy Harvesting and Feasibility Studies
* Cost-Benefit analysis
* Product Design and Development
* Design-Build services
Contact Information
- Address
- 427 Bloomfield Avenue #402, Montclair, NJ 07042 227
- Phone
- 973.337.2283
- info@relabllc.com
- Website
- http://www.relabllc.com