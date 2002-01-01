RELAB, LLC

RELAB specializes in Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) and Building Integrated Wind projects in urban settings.



RELAB offers architects, engineers, developers and manufacturers with a range of services:

* Full renewable energy systems design and consulting

* Renewable energy production modeling

* Microclimate studies

* Energy Harvesting and Feasibility Studies

* Cost-Benefit analysis

* Product Design and Development

* Design-Build services