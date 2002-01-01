Company Profile

RELAB, LLC

RELAB, LLC logo
RELAB specializes in Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) and Building Integrated Wind projects in urban settings.

RELAB offers architects, engineers, developers and manufacturers with a range of services:
* Full renewable energy systems design and consulting
* Renewable energy production modeling
* Microclimate studies
* Energy Harvesting and Feasibility Studies
* Cost-Benefit analysis
* Product Design and Development
* Design-Build services

Contact Information

Address
427 Bloomfield Avenue #402, Montclair, NJ 07042 227
Phone
973.337.2283

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