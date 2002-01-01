Relux Light Technology Ltd.

Relux Light: Illuminating the World with Sustainable Solar Solutions

Relux Light is a leading provider of innovative solar lighting solutions. With over 10 years of experience, we offer a diverse range of high-quality products-including solar street lights, garden lights, wall lights, flood lights, string lights, and holiday lights-designed to brighten homes, businesses, and communities worldwide.

Our Commitment to excellence shines through our use of cutting-edge technology and quality craftsma