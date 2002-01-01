Company Profile
Relux Light Technology Ltd.
Relux Light: Illuminating the World with Sustainable Solar Solutions
Relux Light is a leading provider of innovative solar lighting solutions. With over 10 years of experience, we offer a diverse range of high-quality products-including solar street lights, garden lights, wall lights, flood lights, string lights, and holiday lights-designed to brighten homes, businesses, and communities worldwide.
Our Commitment to excellence shines through our use of cutting-edge technology and quality craftsma
Relux Light is a leading provider of innovative solar lighting solutions. With over 10 years of experience, we offer a diverse range of high-quality products-including solar street lights, garden lights, wall lights, flood lights, string lights, and holiday lights-designed to brighten homes, businesses, and communities worldwide.
Our Commitment to excellence shines through our use of cutting-edge technology and quality craftsma
Contact Information
- Address
- Industry Area of Guoji Town, Yangzhou City, Jiangsu Province, China, Yangzhou City, Jiangsu Province 20000 45
- Phone
- +86-18616872899
- info@reluxlight.com
- Website
- http://www.reluxlight.com