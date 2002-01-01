RelyOn is a global leader in training for the offshore wind sector and other high risk industries, spanning 30 countries, we have a network of over 30 training centres. In the UK, we operate out of purpose-built facilities in Teesside, Liverpool, Glasgow and Aberdeen, delivering the full suite of Global Wind Organisation (GWO) accredited courses, a range of other safety and skills training, including high voltage electrical, and an extensive library of digital learning titles.