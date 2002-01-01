Leading Green Energy Innovators in Rwanda

RENERG (R) LTD is a registered private company in Rwanda, standing at the forefront of sustainable energy solutions with over 15 years of expertise in the green business sector.



Our footprint extends across 12+ African countries, where we've successfully delivered more than 1.3 GW of solar projects, driving the continent's transition to clean energy.

Winner of the 2019 "Beat Air Pollution" Environmental Award for outstanding contribution to greenhouse