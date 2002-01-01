Company Profile
Renesola
Leveraging its global presence, expansive OEM and sales network, Renesola is well positioned to provide its highest quality green energy products and on time services for EPC, installers, and green energy projects around the world. Since 2005, ReneSola has shipped 7GW of solar products worldwide, providing power for thousands of projects and households.
Contact Information
- Address
- Changning District, Shanghai, Shanghai, Shanghai 200052 45
- Phone
- 021-6280 9180
- yan.yang@renesola.com
- Website
- http://www.renesola.com