Company Profile
Renewable & Alternative Energy Association of
Renewable & Alternative Energy Association of Pakistan (REAP) is honoured to introduce itself as the very first registered Association, in the field of Renewable Energy of Pakistan, committed to reduce national dependence on conventional energy resources, uplift a pollution free clean environment for our future generations by fetching a revolutionary environmental change, mentoring in the country
Contact Information
- Address
- Office No. 8, 3rd Floor, Huzaifa Centre, I-8 Markaz,, Islamabad, Capital 44000 164
- Phone
- +92 51 486 2360
- write@reap.org.pk
- Website
- http://reap.org.pk