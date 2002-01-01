Company Profile
Renewable & Alternative Energy Management, LLC
Renewable & Alternative Energy Management, LLC is a consultancy focused on the assessment of emerging technologies in renewable energy. RAEM's principal has considerable experience in technology forecasting and assessment, utility regulation, and public policy concerning energy issues. In addition to expertise for technology firms, we provide expert witness testimony for participants in regulatory proceedings and support for other public policy initiatives.
Contact Information
- Address
- 306 Berthoud Way, Golden, CO 80401 227
- Phone
- 303.875.0857
- rm80401@gmail.com
- Website
- http://bit.ly/VHUTl