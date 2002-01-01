Renewable UK

RenewableUK is the trade and professional body for the UK wind and marine renewables industries. Formed in 1978, and with 705 corporate members, RenewableUK is the leading renewable energy trade association in the UK. Wind has been the world's fastest growing renewable energy source for the last seven years, and this trend is expected to continue with falling costs of wind energy and the urgent international need to tackle CO2 emissions to prevent climate change.