Company Profile
Renewables Academy (RENAC) AG
The Renewables Academy AG (RENAC), based in Berlin, Germany, is one of the leading international providers for training and capacity building on renewable energy and energy efficiency. Since our founding in 2008, more than 10,000 participants from 147 countries have participated in our training programmes.
Our belief is that knowledge is one of the key factors for the sustainable development of clean and secure energy supplies.
Our belief is that knowledge is one of the key factors for the sustainable development of clean and secure energy supplies.
Contact Information
- Address
- Schenhauser Allee 10-11, Berlin, Berlin 10119 83
- Phone
- +49-30-5268958-71
- info@renac.de
- Website
- http://www.renac.de