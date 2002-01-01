Company Profile

Renewables Academy (RENAC) AG

Renewables Academy (RENAC) AG logo
The Renewables Academy AG (RENAC), based in Berlin, Germany, is one of the leading international providers for training and capacity building on renewable energy and energy efficiency. Since our founding in 2008, more than 10,000 participants from 147 countries have participated in our training programmes.

Our belief is that knowledge is one of the key factors for the sustainable development of clean and secure energy supplies.

Contact Information

Address
Schenhauser Allee 10-11, Berlin, Berlin 10119 83
Phone
+49-30-5268958-71

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