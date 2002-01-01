RenewablesCareers.com is a new recruitment website launched to provide an easy and efficient service matching the highest calibre candidates looking for new roles within green energy with the latest jobs from the world's top renewable recruiters. RenewablesCareers is part of Jobsite Group which includes leading recruitment websites Jobsite and OilCareers - delivering a combined experience of over 30 years in matching jobs and candidates with the skill sets required by the green energy industry.