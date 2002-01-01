Company Profile
Rentechno
Rentechno Group is engaged in the introduction of engineering solutions using energy efficient technologies and renewable energy sources, focused on solar energy and biomass. We are an EPC-contractor with practical experience on Ukrainian market and big portfolio of projects with various difficulty levels - from private houses to large commercial enterprises.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1, Malozemelnaya str., Kiev, Kiev 09485 224
- Phone
- mailbox@rentechno.com
- mailbox@rentechno.com
- Website
- http://rentechno.com/en/